NAPS Global India IPO allotment: The allotment of NAPS Global India's initial public offering (IPO) has been finalised, after lacklustre interest and subscriptions for the share sale issue.

The SME IPO, valued at ₹11.88 crore, opened for bidding on March 4 and closed on March 6. The price band was set at ₹90 per share.

Investors can check the NAPS Global India IPO allotment status online through the official portal of the IPO registrar Cameo Corporate Services or on the BSE website.

The company will credit the equity shares on Monday, March 10, into the Demat accounts of investors who have received the allotment. Refunds for rejected applications will also be processed the same day. NAPS Global India IPO is slated to list on BSE SME on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

How to check IPO allotment status Step 1: Go to the IPO registrar website of Cameo Corporate Services.

Step 2: From the selection menu, choose NAPS Global India IPO.

Step 3: To discover the status, pick a mode – click on PAN, Demat account, or application number.

Step 4: Enter the required information, such as your application number, PAN, or Demat Account number.

Step 5: Enter the ‘captcha’ to verify that you are not a robot.

Step 6: Click ‘submit’ to view allotment status.

About the IPO The NAPS Global India IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 13.20 lakh shares. There was no offer for sale (OFS) component in this issue. The minimum lot size for an application was 1,600 shares, and the minimum investment required by retail investors was ₹1.44 lakh.

The IPO closed with lacklustre demand, garnering 1.19 times bids in three days. The IPO received bids for 14.81 lakh shares against 12.48 lakh shares on offer. The retail investor segment saw a subscription of 1.60 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was booked 0.78 times.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue to support its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Aryaman Financial Services Limited is the book-running lead manager of the NAPS Global India IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for NAPS Global India IPO is Aryaman Capital Markets Limited.

About the Company NAPS Global India is a wholesale textile importer, providing a diverse selection of fabrics and garments, including cotton, velvet, and knitted materials. With a well-established presence across India and a strong supplier network in China and Hong Kong, the company operates through a business-to-business model, catering primarily to garment manufacturers. Apart from fabrics, NAPS Global India also supplies home textile products.

NAPS Global India IPO GMP today The IPO's grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹0 per share. This indicates an expected listing price of ₹90, same as its issue price. The GMP has been the same since February 27, 2025.