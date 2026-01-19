Narmadesh Brass Industries IPO allotment likely today: GMP, how to check status on BSE, registrar website

Narmadesh Brass Industries IPO allotment is likely to be finalised today, i.e. Monday, January 19. The ₹44.87 crore fixed price issue, which opened for subscription on Monday, January 12, and concluded on Friday, January 16, saw tepid response from investors.

The IPO was priced at ₹515 per share, with an application lot size of 240 shares. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹2,47,200 for 480 shares.

The shares are expected to list on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, January 20.

Advertisement

Narmadesh Brass IPO GMP today Narmadesh Brass IPO GMP on Monday morning was nil. This shows the shares of Narmadesh Brass are not commanding any premium in the grey market, and shares are expected to list at par with the issue price.

How to check Narmadesh Brass IPO allotment status online? Investors who bid for the SME IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE.

KFin Technologies Limited was the official registrar of the issue.

How to check Narmadesh Brass IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct weblink

Step 2: Select 'Narmadesh Brass IPO' from the "Select IPO" dropdown

Step 3: Select either 'Application No., Demat Account or PAN' and fill in the details

Step 4: Hit the 'Submit' button.

Your Narmadesh Brass IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

How to check Narmadesh Brass IPO allotment status on BSE? To check Narmadesh Brass IPO allotment status online on the BSE website, one needs to log in at the direct BSE link and follow the step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Log in to the BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

Step 2: Select 'Equity' in the issue type option;

Advertisement

Step 3: Select 'Narmadesh Brass IPO;

Step 4: Fill in the application number or PAN card details in the given space;

Step 5: Click on 'I'm not a robot' and

Step 6: Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Narmadesh Brass IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

Read all IPO-related news here