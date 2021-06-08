Subscribe
Home >Markets >Ipo >Navoday Enterprises' IPO to open on 14 June

Navoday Enterprises' IPO to open on 14 June

Navoday Enterprises Ltd will raise nearly 46.08 crore and the issue will close on 17 June. (iStockphoto)
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Navoday Enterprises Ltd, a marketing and event management company, is set to open its initial public offering on 14 June with a price band fixed at 20 apiece

MUMBAI: Navoday Enterprises Ltd, a marketing and event management company, is set to open its initial public offering on 14 June with a price band fixed at 20 apiece.

The firm will raise nearly ₹46.08 crore and the issue will close on 17 June.

The firm will raise nearly 46.08 crore and the issue will close on 17 June.

The firm will raise nearly 46.08 crore and the issue will close on 17 June.

Navodaya Enterprises said that 1.2 million shares of 24 lakh will be reserved for market makers and rest of the 43.68 crore will be called as net issue.

Inventure Merchant Banker and Sattlite Corporate Service are the lead managers to the issue.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

The firm treats marketing and advertising as fundamental to its business strategy and revenue management. It provides outdoor, print, ground events/activations and digital marketing sevices.

The firm is also engaged in events management which includes planning, organizing and managing events. It has managed commercial events, corporate events, cultural events and also small brand promotion events for its clients.

