Home >Markets >Ipo >Nazara continues to bag investor interest; Kalyan Jewellers fails to shine

Nazara continues to bag investor interest; Kalyan Jewellers fails to shine

About 21 IPOs in 2018 so far have raised close to ₹ 28,000 crore through initial share sales. Photo: iStock
2 min read . 06:36 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Nazara IPO received bids for 30.81 million shares against the offer size of 2.92 million equity, the data available on exchanges showed
  • Despite the recent high interest in IPOs, 1,175-crore IPO of Kalyan Jewellers managed to receive only a 2.64 times subscription on the final day of bidding

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Nazara Technologies Ltd on Thursday subscribed over 10.55 times on the second day of bidding.

India's first gaming IPO received bids for 30.81 million shares against the offer size of 2.92 million equity, the data available on exchanges showed.

The retail portion was subscribed nearly 44.47 times with getting bids for 23.45 million shares against the offer size of 0.53 million equity shares. The portion for non-institutional investors saw a subscription of 7.73 times, while the portions for employees and qualified institutional buyers were subscribed 5.33 times and 0.72 times respectively.

"We like Nazara given its leadership in highly under-penetrated mobile gaming, wide product portfolio and strong relationship and network. Nazara is expected to witness strong growth for next 2-3 years given its recent acquisitions and first mover advantage. The issue is valued at 5.5x FY21 P/BV and 7.6x FY21 EV/Sales on an annualized and post issue basis", said Motilal Oswal in a note to its investors.

Grey market premium for Nazara stock is at a premium of 990-995 per share, according to an analyst.

The IPO plans to raise nearly 583 crore with a price band of 1100-1101 a share. The issue will close on Friday.

On the other hand, despite the recent high interest in IPOs, 1,175-crore IPO of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd managed to receive only a 2.64 times subscription on the final day of bidding. The issue received bids for 249.57 million equity shares against the offer size of 94.61 million shares, according to data exchanges.

The retail investors portion was subscribed 2.85 times. The portion for non-institutional investors saw 1.93 times subscription, while that for qualified institutional buyers saw 2.79 times subscription.

Meanwhile Suryoday Small Finance Bank subscribed 1.01 times on the second day bidding with getting bids of 13.68 million shares against 13.52 million offered. Retail investors subscribed nearly 2 times while non institutional portion saw a subscription of 20%. Qualified institutional investors yet to start bidding.

According to grey-market trackers, Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares are quoting at a premium between Rs27-30 a share. The price band for the issue is at 303-305 a share. The 581 crore issue will close on 19 March

