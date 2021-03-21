All eyes are on the share allotment after the IPO of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies was subscribed over 175 times. According to grey-market trackers, shares of Nazara Technologies are quoting at a premium of around ₹760. The share allotment is likely to be finalised on March 24 while listing may happen on March 30, according to brokerages. Link Intime India Private is the registrar of the IPO and once the share allocation is finalised, application status can be check on its website .

The initial public offer was in a price range of ₹1,100-1,101 per share. Nazara Technologies is a diversified gaming and sports media platform with a presence in India and across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America, with offerings across the interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning ecosystems.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns over 10% stake in the company. The ₹583-crore initial public offer of Nazara Tech, which was open between March 17 and March 19, received bids for 51,25,17,642 shares against 29,20,997 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 103.77 times, non institutional investors 389.89 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 75.29 times.

In this issue, 10% is reserved for retail investors, 75% for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) and 15% for HNIs.

Ahead of the IPO, Nazara Technologies had mopped up ₹260 crore from anchor investors.

Many brokerages had recommended subscribe to the issue both for long term potential and possibility of listing gains.

"The company is supported by strong leadership team backed by marquee investors. At the upper price band of Rs.1,101, Nazara Tech is available at EV/Sales of 8.5x based on H1FY21 (annualized numbers) which is on the higher side. But this premium valuation is supported by the high scalability of new digital business. The company will also enjoy limited competition from domestic players and strong backing from a fast-growing Indian gaming market, we assign a “Subscribe" rating for the issue on a short to medium-term basis," domestic brokerage Geojit said in a note.





