Nazara Technologies IPO: Grey market premium, other details in 10 points

8) "Nazara Technologies is present in the fast growing segment of interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning solutions. After posting a degrowth of 1.4% in FY2019 the company has posted strong revenue growth of 45.9% in FY2020 to ₹247.5 cr. The company has already posted a revenue of ₹200 crore in H1FY2021. The company has been reporting losses as they have increased their spending significantly on advertising & promotion from FY2020 onwards which will help drive strong topline growth for the company. At current levels the stock is trading at EV/Sales of 11.6xFY20 revenues and we recommend a "subscribe" rating to the IPO given strong growth potential for the company," Angel Broking said in a note.

