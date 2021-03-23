Nazara Technologies IPO share allotment: How to check application status

"We like Nazara given its leadership in highly under-penetrated mobile gaming, wide product portfolio and strong relationship and network. Nazara is expected to witness strong growth for next 2-3 years given its recent acquisitions and first mover advantage. The issue is valued at 5.5x FY21 P/BV and 7.6x FY21 EV/Sales on an annualized and post issue basis. The issue is first of its kind listing and has no peer comparison in India. We believe that the market would like to give premium valuation to emerging growth stories like mobile gaming," the brokerage said. (With Agency Inputs)