A little over a week is all we have left of the year 2022! Although IPO markets witnessed lacklustre demand in the first few months of 2022, however, it picked up momentum in the second half. Many would like to agree that 2022 was one bittersweet year where markets witnessed a sharp correction and even touched new milestones. But broadly, Indian markets were volatile due to inflationary pressure, economic growth risks, geopolitical tensions, and rising interest rates trend among others. However, in the coming year 2023, the robust traction in IPO is expected to continue driven by domestic retail and institutional capital. Experts also have factored that close to 100 public offerings are likely to be launched in 2023.

