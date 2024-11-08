Neelam Linens and Garments IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of NSE SME IPO

Neelam Linens and Garments' IPO, valued at 13 crore, opened on November 8 and was fully subscribed by noon. The issue includes 54.18 lakh shares with a price band of 20 to 24. Subscription ends on November 12, with listing expected on November 18.

Nishant Kumar
Published8 Nov 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Neelam Linens and Garments IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of NSE SME IPO. Photo: iStock
Neelam Linens and Garments IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of NSE SME IPO. Photo: iStock

Neelam Linens and Garments IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Neelam Linens and Garments is witnessing decent buying interest. The 13 crore book built issue was fully subscribed by 12 pm of the first day of subscription on Friday, November 8.

The issue opened for subscription on 8 November and will conclude on 12 November. The SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 54.18 lakh shares. The current grey market premium (GMP) of the issue indicates shares of the company could be listed flat.

Neelam Linens and Garments IPO subscription status

By 12:30 pm on the first day of subscription on Friday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 1.11 times. The retail portion of the issue was subscribed 2.29 times, and the segment reserved for the non-institutional buyers was subscribed 0.24 times. The segment for the qualified institutional buyers' had not seen any subscription by that time.

Also Read | ACME Solar IPO Day 3: GMP, subscription status, review & more. Should you apply?

Neelam Linens and Garments IPO details

1. Neelam Linens and Garments IPO GMP: According to market sources, the GMP of Neelam Linens and Garments around 12:30 pm on Friday was 0. Considering the upper price band of the issue of 24 and the latest GMP, the stock is expected to be listed flat at 24.

2. Neelam Linens and Garments IPO date: The issue opened for subscription on Friday, November 8, and will conclude on Tuesday, November 12.

Also Read | Swiggy IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue fully subscribed led by QIBs

3. Neelam Linens and Garments IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at 20 to 24 per equity share.

4. Neelam Linens and Garments IPO size: The company intends to raise 13 crore from the issue, which it will use for capital expenditure requirements, paying borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

5. Neelam Linens and Garments IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the NSE SME IPO comprises 6,000 company shares.

6. Neelam Linens and Garments IPO reservation: The IPO offers 10.32 lakh shares to qualified institutional buyers, 7.74 lakh shares to non-institutional buyers, and 18 lakh shares to retail investors.

Also Read | Niva Bupa IPO Day 2: Issue booked 72% so far, retail portion fully subscribed

7. Neelam Linens and Garments IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise share allotment on Wednesday, November 13. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Thursday, November 14, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get the refund on the same day.

8. Neelam Linens and Garments IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Expert Global Consultants Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the official registrar of the SME IPO.

9. Neelam Linens and Garments IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME on Monday, November 18.

10. Neelam Linens and Garments business overview: The company manufactures and exports high-end soft home fashion, including bedsheets, pillow covers, duvet covers, towels, rugs, shirts, and other garments.

For FY22, FY23 and FY24, the company's PAT stood at 3 crore, 2.4 crore and 2.5 crore, respectively. Till June 30 in the current financial year, the company earned a profit of 80.5 lakh.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPONeelam Linens and Garments IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of NSE SME IPO

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

148.05
01:48 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-2.85 (-1.89%)

Tata Motors share price

804.30
01:48 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-15.5 (-1.89%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

735.05
01:48 PM | 8 NOV 2024
51.45 (7.53%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

140.45
01:48 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-3.75 (-2.6%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Page Industries share price

48,150.00
01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
3044.5 (6.75%)

National Aluminium Company share price

241.80
01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
3.25 (1.36%)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,418.00
01:38 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-6.6 (-0.09%)

City Union Bank share price

179.30
01:36 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-1.55 (-0.86%)
More from 52 Week High

Signatureglobal India share price

1,281.40
01:38 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-101 (-7.31%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,202.85
01:38 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-88.1 (-6.82%)

GMM Pfaudler share price

1,284.95
01:37 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-89.95 (-6.54%)

Aarti Industries share price

484.20
01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-30.85 (-5.99%)
More from Top Losers

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,116.15
01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
88.7 (8.63%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

731.70
01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
48.1 (7.04%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

999.10
01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
64.9 (6.95%)

Page Industries share price

48,150.00
01:39 PM | 8 NOV 2024
3044.5 (6.75%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,485.00910.00
    Chennai
    79,491.00910.00
    Delhi
    79,643.00910.00
    Kolkata
    79,495.00910.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.