Neochem Bio Solutions IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Neochem Bio Solutions IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty performance chemicals manufacturer, Neochem Bio Solutions Ltd received robust response. As the bidding period has ended, the focus now shifts towards Neochem Bio Solutions IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 5 December 2025.

The SME IPO was open for subscription from December 2 to 4, and Neochem Bio Solutions IPO allotment date is likely today, December 5. The IPO listing date is December 9 and the shares will be listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies.

The company will finalise Neochem Bio IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is confirmed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on December 8, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Neochem Bio Solutions IPO allotment status online through the websites of the NSE and IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Neochem Bio Solutions IPO registrar.

In order to do Neochem Bio Solutions IPO allotment status check online, investors must follow a few simple steps.

Neochem Bio Solutions IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Neochem Bio Solutions Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Neochem Bio Solutions IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Neochem Bio Solutions Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Neochem Bio Solutions IPO GMP Today Neochem Bio Solutions shares are showing a modest grey market premium (GMP) today. According to websites tracking the grey market, Neochem Bio Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹6 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Neochem Bio shares are higher by ₹6 apiece than their issue price.

Neochem Bio Solutions IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹104 apiece, which is at a premium of more than 6% to the IPO price of ₹98 per share.

Neochem Bio Solutions IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for bidding on Tuesday, December 2, and closed on Thursday, December 4. Neochem Bio IPO allotment date is likely today, December 5, Friday, and the IPO listing date is December 9, Tuesday. Neochem Bio Solutions IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares will be listed on NSE SME.

The company raised ₹44.97 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 45.88 lakh shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹93 to ₹98 per share.

Neochem Bio IPO was subscribed 15.52 times in total. The public issue was booked 9.42 times in the Retail individual investors category, 21.97 times in the Qualified Institutional Investors (QIB) segment, and 21.15 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.