NeoPolitan Pizza IPO allotment date likely today; Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online of SME IPO

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd saw strong subscription led by retail investors. As the bidding period has ended, applicants now await the NeoPolitan Pizza IPO allotment.

NeoPolitan Pizza IPO allotment date is likely today. The public issue of the restaurant operator was open for subscription from September 30 to October 4.

The company is likely to fix the basis of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO allotment today and the shares will be listed on the stock exchange on October 9. NeoPolitan Pizza IPO is an SME IPO and the shares of the company will be listed on BSE SME.

Investors can check NeoPolitan Pizza IPO allotment status online through the BSE website and the official portal of IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO registrar.

In order to do NeoPolitan Pizza IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow below given steps:

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO Allotment Status Check on Bigshare: Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2] Select ‘NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods Limited’ in the Company Selection dropdown menu

Step 3] Choose among ‘Application No, Beneficiary Id and PAN’ in the Type

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on ‘Search’

Your NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO GMP NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods shares are witnessing a muted trend in the unlisted market. According to stock market observers, NeoPolitan Pizza IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0. This means NeoPolitan Pizza shares are commanding not premium or discount to issue price in the grey market.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO Details NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 30, and closed on Friday, October 4. NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO allotment date is likely today, October 7 and the IPO listing date is October 9. The equity shares of NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods will be listed on BSE SME.

NeoPolitan Pizza IPO price band was set at ₹20 per share and the company raised ₹12 crore from the SME IPO, which consisted entirely of fresh issue of 60 lakh equity shares.

NeoPolitan Pizza IPO was subscribed 32.72 times in total. The public issue was subscribed 42.62 times in the retail category and 20.72 times in the Other category.

Turnaround Corporate Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.