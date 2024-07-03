Nephro Care India IPO allotment date today: Nephro Care India IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, July 3). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Nephro Care India IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Nephro Care India IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 715.78 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the Deepak Parekh-backed company's initial public offering, Nephro Care India Ltd, opened on Friday, June 28, and ended on Tuesday, July 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nephro Care India Limited, a comprehensive treatment center in Kolkata, was incorporated in 2014 and provides patients with therapy for renal insufficiency along with a wide variety of clinical and lifestyle treatments.

Supporting Nephro Care are knowledgeable physicians, seasoned paramedics, and a proficient management group.

To ascertain the number of shares, if any, they have been granted, investors might check the basis of allotment. The IPO allocation status will also display the number of shares that have been awarded. The return process will start for those who applied but were not awarded shares. Their demat accounts will be credited with the shares that have been allotted to them.

Nephro Care India IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, July 5 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Nephro Care India IPO, you can do a Nephro Care India IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 To enter your login credentials directly, use the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- Link to the allocation for the Nephro Care India IPO

Step 2 Select the company "Nephro Care India IPO" from the list.

Step 3 Choose either "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 All you have to do is click "Search."

You may use a computer monitor or the screen on your phone to watch your Nephro Care India IPO.

Nephro Care India IPO GMP today Nephro Care India IPO GMP today is +180. This indicates Nephro Care India share price were trading at a premium of ₹180 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Nephro Care India IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹270 apiece, which is 200% higher than the IPO price of ₹90.

Today's IPO GMP indicates higher and anticipates a solid listing based on the activity of the grey market over the past nine sessions. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹180.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

