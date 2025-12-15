Nephrocare Health IPO allotment likely today: GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

Nephrocare Health Services IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Nephrocare Health Services saw robust investor participation, and attention has now turned to the IPO allotment date, which is expected to be finalised today, December 15, 2025.

The issue was open for subscription from December 10 to December 12. With the allotment likely to be completed today, the company is gearing up for its listing on Wednesday, December 17. Nephrocare Health shares are set to debut on both the NSE and BSE.

Once the basis of allotment is determined today, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment will be processed tomorrow, December 16.

Investors can check the Nephrocare Health IPO allotment status online either through the BSE website or via Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

A few simple steps must be followed to access the Nephrocare Health Services IPO allotment status online.

Nephrocare Health Services IPO Allotment Status Check BSE and NSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

For NSE, visit allotment page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Step 3] Choose ‘Nephrocare Health Services’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Nephrocare Health Services IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Nephrocare Health Services IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Select ‘Nephrocare Health Services’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Nephrocare Health Services IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Nephrocare Health Services IPO GMP Today Nephrocare Health shares are showing moderate activity in the grey market. According to market trackers, the Nephrocare IPO GMP stands at ₹34.5 per share today. Based on this premium, the stock is estimated to list at around ₹494.50 apiece, reflecting a 7.50% gain over the IPO price.

Nephrocare Health Services IPO Subscription Status, The IPO was subscribed 14.08x by end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 2.36x, and NII portion was booked 24.77x, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 26.82x bids. Moreover, the employee portion was subscribed 2.81x.

The company has received bids for 18.69 crore shares against 1.32 crore shares on offer.

Nephrocare Health Services Key Details The ₹871.05 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 0.77 crore shares amounting to ₹353.40 crore, along with an offer for sale of 1.13 crore shares aggregating to ₹517.64 crore. From the fresh issue proceeds, Nephrocare intends to allocate ₹129.1 crore for setting up new dialysis clinics across India and ₹136 crore for repayment of existing borrowings, with the remaining funds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

The IPO carried a lot size of 32 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,720 at the upper end of the price band for retail investors. On December 9, the company announced that it had raised ₹260.26 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue launch.

The lot size remains fixed at 32 shares, keeping the minimum retail outlay unchanged at ₹14,720. The IPO is being led by ICICI Securities, Ambit, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is acting as the registrar.

Founded in 2010, Nephrocare Health Services Ltd. has evolved into a leading provider of dialysis care, operating an extensive network of centres across India and select international markets. Its offerings span the entire renal care continuum, including diagnostic assessments, haemodialysis, home and mobile dialysis services, wellness programs, and an in-house pharmacy ecosystem.

As of September 30, 2025, the company had expanded to 519 clinics, with 51 of these located in the Philippines, Uzbekistan, and Nepal. Notably, its Uzbekistan operations include the world’s largest dialysis clinic, highlighting the company’s global capabilities. In India, Nephrocare reached patients across 288 cities in 21 states and four union territories, with 77.53% of its facilities situated in tier II and tier III locations — a strategic emphasis that allows it to cater to large, underserved populations with limited access to specialised renal care.