Nephrocare Health IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today; check subscription status, review, GMP, and more - Apply or not?

Nephrocare Health IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering of dialysis services provider Nephrocare Health Services Ltd opens for subscription today, December 10, and will remain open until December 12. The Nephrocare IPO price band has been fixed at ₹438–460 per share.

NephroPlus, the brand under which the company operates, is India’s largest dialysis network, running clinics across 288 cities in 21 states and 4 union territories as of September 2025. Notably, 77% of its centres are located in tier II and tier III regions, underscoring its focus on underserved markets.

Nephrocare IPO Details

The ₹871.05 crore IPO consists of a fresh issue of 0.77 crore shares worth ₹353.40 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.13 crore shares totalling ₹517.64 crore.

From the fresh proceeds, Nephrocare plans to allocate ₹129.1 crore toward establishing new dialysis clinics across India, ₹136 crore toward debt repayment, with the remaining funds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

The IPO allotment is expected on December 15, 2025, and the stock is scheduled to list on BSE and NSE with a tentative listing date of December 17, 2025. The lot size is 32 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of ₹14,720 at the upper price band.

The book-running lead managers include ICICI Securities, Ambit, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar.

Nephrocare IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Nephrocare IPO stood at ₹0 today, indicating the shares were trading at the issue price of ₹460 with neither a premium nor a discount, as per chittorgarh.com. The GMP reflects investors’ willingness to pay above the set issue price.

Stay tuned to our Nephrocare Health IPO Day 1 Live Blog for real-time updates.