Nephrocare Health IPO Day 3 LIVE: Final day to buy - check GMP, subscription status - Should you buy?

Nephrocare Health IPO Day 3 LIVE: The 871.05 crore opens today and consists of a fresh issue of 0.77 crore shares worth 353.40 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.13 crore shares worth 517.64 crore. Price band has been fixed at 438–460 per share.

Pranati Deva
Updated12 Dec 2025, 09:11:30 AM IST
Nephrocare Health IPO Day 3
Nephrocare Health IPO Day 3 LIVE: The public issue of Nephrocare Health Services Ltd., a leading provider of dialysis care, opened for bidding on December 10 and will close today, December 12. The company has set its IPO price range at 438–460 per share.

NephroPlus — the brand under which the company operates — is the country’s largest dialysis network, with a presence in 288 cities across 21 states and 4 union territories as of September 2025. A significant 77% of its clinics are based in tier II and tier III cities, highlighting the company’s strategic focus on underserved regions.

Nephrocare IPO: Key Details

The 871.05 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 0.77 crore shares amounting to 353.40 crore, along with an offer for sale of 1.13 crore shares worth 517.64 crore.

Of the fresh capital raised, Nephrocare intends to deploy 129.1 crore toward setting up new dialysis centres across India and 136 crore for repayment of borrowings. The balance will be used for general corporate requirements.

IPO allotment is expected on December 15, 2025, and the company plans to list its shares on the BSE and NSE on December 17, 2025, subject to final approvals. The minimum retail application requires 32 shares, translating to 14,720 at the top end of the price band.

The issue is being managed by ICICI Securities, Ambit, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, with Kfin Technologies Ltd acting as the registrar.

Nephrocare IPO GMP Today

Investor sentiment toward the IPO is decent, as Nephrocare 's grey market premium (GMP) rose to 20 on December 12 from 0 earlier. This suggested that the stock was likely to debut at 480, a premium of 4.34% from IPO price.

Stay updated with our Nephrocare Health IPO Day 3 LIVE coverage for continuous updates throughout the subscription window.

Follow updates here:
12 Dec 2025, 09:11:17 AM IST

Nephrocare Health IPO Day 3 LIVE: Subscription status till day 2

Nephrocare Health IPO Day 3 LIVE: The IPO was subscribed 0.37x by end of Day 2. The retail portion was subscribed 0.47x, and NII portion was booked 0.23x, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 0.29x bids. Moreover, the employee portion was subscribed 1.26x.

The company has received bids for 49.51 lakh shares against 1.32 crore shares on offer.

