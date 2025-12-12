Nephrocare Health IPO Day 3 LIVE: Final day to buy - check GMP, subscription status - Should you buy?

Nephrocare Health IPO Day 3 LIVE: The public issue of Nephrocare Health Services Ltd., a leading provider of dialysis care, opened for bidding on December 10 and will close today, December 12. The company has set its IPO price range at ₹438–460 per share.

NephroPlus — the brand under which the company operates — is the country’s largest dialysis network, with a presence in 288 cities across 21 states and 4 union territories as of September 2025. A significant 77% of its clinics are based in tier II and tier III cities, highlighting the company’s strategic focus on underserved regions.

Nephrocare IPO: Key Details

The ₹871.05 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 0.77 crore shares amounting to ₹353.40 crore, along with an offer for sale of 1.13 crore shares worth ₹517.64 crore.

Of the fresh capital raised, Nephrocare intends to deploy ₹129.1 crore toward setting up new dialysis centres across India and ₹136 crore for repayment of borrowings. The balance will be used for general corporate requirements.

IPO allotment is expected on December 15, 2025, and the company plans to list its shares on the BSE and NSE on December 17, 2025, subject to final approvals. The minimum retail application requires 32 shares, translating to ₹14,720 at the top end of the price band.

The issue is being managed by ICICI Securities, Ambit, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, with Kfin Technologies Ltd acting as the registrar.

Nephrocare IPO GMP Today

Investor sentiment toward the IPO is decent, as Nephrocare 's grey market premium (GMP) rose to ₹20 on December 12 from ₹0 earlier. This suggested that the stock was likely to debut at ₹480, a premium of 4.34% from IPO price.

Stay updated with our Nephrocare Health IPO Day 3 LIVE coverage for continuous updates throughout the subscription window.