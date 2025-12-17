Nephrocare Health IPO listing date today — GMP experts signal positive debut of shares on Dalal Street

Nephrocare Health IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Nephrocare Health Services is set to make its debut on the Indian stock market today, Wednesday, 17 December 2025, after receiving heavy bidding from all three investor segments in its primary issue.
As of the final day of bidding, the Nephrocare Health IPO received 13.96 times subscription as investors bid for 18,68,93,536 shares, compared to the 1,33,87,854 shares on offer, according to BSE data.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) emerged as the heaviest investor segment in the IPO bidding round at 27.47 times subscription. Others, like the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion, were booked 24.27 times, and the retail investors segment was oversubscribed 2.31 times as of the third day.
Nephrocare Health is an Indian dialysis and renal care provider which has established itself in the country's Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities through strategic partnerships and asset-light operations. The company operates its network of clinics across both domestic and a few international markets.
Shivani Nyati, the Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said the Nephrocare Health IPO witnessed strong investor demand after its three-day public subscription.
The expert also highlighted that the market indicators suggest that the IPO is expected to be listed with a premium of 8% or ₹37-38 per share on top of the price band of the public issue.
“The initial public offering (IPO) of Nephrocare Health Services, with a price band of ₹438-460 per share, witnessed strong investor interest and was subscribed approximately 13.96 times. Market indicators suggest that GMP has risen into positive territory, with grey market premiums reported up to around ₹37-38 per share, implying a potential 8% pre-listing upside over the IPO price band, reflective of moderately positive sentiment,” said Nyati.
Arun Kejriwal, the Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said that the IPO investors who receive their allotment should exit at the higher level as the public issue is expected to have a positive debut on the listing day.
“However, it looks difficult for its shares to sustain at the higher levels. The problem may list at around ₹470-480 apiece levels, if the Indian stock market has a positive opening on Wednesday,” said the stock market expert, expecting a listing in the range of ₹470-480 levels on Wednesday.
As of 16 December 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Nephrocare Health IPO stood at ₹37 per share. With the upper price band of the public issue at ₹460, the company's stocks are expected to be listed at ₹437 apiece, marking a potential premium of 8%, according to IPO India data.
Grey market premium (GMP) is an investor's willingness to subscribe to a public issue offering shares in the primary market.
Nephrocare Health was offering market investors a book-built public issue comprising a combination of a fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS) component, as the firm was seeking to raise nearly ₹871 crore from the Indian stock market.
Mint reported earlier that the price band for the IPO was fixed in the range of ₹438-460 per share with a lot size of 32 shares per lot.
The company plans to use the proceeds raised from the IPO round to fund setting up new dialysis clinics in India, repay the company debt, and use the remaining for general corporate purposes, as per the RHP data.
The shares of the IPO were allotted to the stock market investors on Monday, 15 December 2025, and Nephrocare Health shares are set to be listed on the Indian stock market on Wednesday, 17 December 2025.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.