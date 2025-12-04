Nephrocare Health IPO: Price band set at ₹438-460 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Nephrocare Health IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹438 to ₹460 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Nephrocare Health IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, December 10 and will close on Friday, December 12. The allocation to anchor investors for the Nephrocare Health IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 9.

The floor price is 219 times the face value bearing the equity shares and the cap price is 230 times the face value of the equity shares. The Nephrocare Health IPO lot size is 32 equity shares and in multiples of 32 equity shares thereafter.

Nephrocare Health IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares aggregating up to ₹35 million.

Tentatively, Nephrocare Health IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, December 15 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, December 16 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Nephrocare Health share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 17.

Nephrocare Health IPO details The IPO consists of a new issue of shares totaling up to ₹353.4 crore, along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.12 crore shares from the selling shareholders.

In the OFS, the promoters—Investcorp Private Equity Fund II, Healthcare Parent, Investcorp Growth Opportunity Fund, and Edoras Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd—will sell shares alongside other shareholders, including Investcorp India Private Equity Opportunity, International Finance Corporation, and 360 One Special Opportunities Funds.

From the fresh issue, the company plans to allocate ₹129.1 crore for the establishment of new dialysis clinics in India, ₹136 crore toward debt repayment, and the remaining amount for general corporate needs. Founded in 2009, NephroPlus operated a global network of 519 clinics, which included 51 clinics in the Philippines, Uzbekistan, and Nepal, as of September 30, 2025.

ICICI Securities, Ambit, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd are the lead managers for the issue, with Kfin Technologies Ltd serving as the registrar.

Company details NephroPlus is the largest dialysis network in India, featuring a wide-reaching presence with clinics in 288 cities across 21 states and 4 union territories, as of September 2025. Among these clinics, 77 percent are situated in tier II and tier III towns and cities.

In terms of financial performance, NephroPlus achieved operational revenue of ₹756 crore and a profit after tax of ₹67 crore in FY25.

In Fiscal 2024, the company entered the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) market by establishing a joint venture with Arabian International Healthcare Holding Company, part of the Al Faisaliah Group.

Additionally, its 165-bedded dialysis facility in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, holds the distinction of being the largest dialysis clinic in the world.