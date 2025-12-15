Nephrocare Health Services IPO allotment LIVE: GMP jumps to highest yet — Check steps to track status on BSE, NSE

Nephrocare Health Services IPO allotment LIVE: Following the closure of the initial public offering (IPO) of dialysis services provider Nephrocare Health Services last week, investors are now looking ahead to its allotment status.
Nephrocare Health Services IPO allotment date is set as Monday, December 15.
Nephrocare Health Services IPO was subscribed 13.96 times on the final day of bidding. The ₹871-crore issue received bids for 18.69 crore shares, against 1.34 crore shares on offer, according to data available on the NSE.
The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) saw strong demand, with subscriptions at 27.47 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 24.27 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed 2.31 times.
Nephrocare Health Services IPO set a price band of ₹438–460 per share, valuing the company at over ₹4,600 crore at the upper end. The offer was available from December 10 to December 12.
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹353.4 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.12 crore shares, valued at ₹517.6 crore, taking the total issue size to ₹871 crore.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund the expansion of dialysis clinics in India ( ₹129.1 crore), repayment of debt ( ₹136 crore), with the remaining amount allocated for general corporate purposes.
Nephrocare Health Services IPO GMP today jumped to the highest so far of ₹37. At the prevailing GMP, Nephrocare Health Services IPO listing price could be ₹497, a premium of 8% over the offer price.
The lowest GMP for the IPO is ₹0.00, while the highest GMP is ₹37, signalling an upward trend and a strong listing. The shares of the company will list on Wednesday, December 17.
The IPO is being managed by ICICI Securities, Ambit, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd as book-running lead managers.
Strong Demand: High and rising prevalence of CKD (driven by diabetes/hypertension) ensures predictable, recurring, and life-long demand for dialysis services.
Market Leadership: As India's largest organized dialysis provider, the company benefits from scale, strong hospital partnerships, and a strategic focus on underserved Tier II/III cities.
Profitability Turnaround: Demonstrated operational efficiency led to a successful financial turnaround, achieving substantial Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹67.1 Cr in FY25 and improving EBITDA margins.
Global Expansion: Successful replication of its model in international markets (e.g., Philippines, Uzbekistan) diversifies revenue streams and provides new avenues for growth.
Strategic IPO Funding: IPO proceeds will be utilized for rapid domestic expansion (new clinics) and de-leveraging (debt repayment), which strengthens the balance sheet and funds future growth.
Nephrocare Health Services Ltd offer comprehensive dialysis care through their network of clinics – from diagnosis to treatment and wellness programs including haemodialysis, home and mobile dialysis, supported by pharmacy. Company is India’s largest dialysis service provider in terms of number of patients served, clinics, cities covered, treatments performed, revenue, and EBITDA (excluding other income) in Fiscal 2025, and are 4.4 times the size of the next largest organized dialysis provider in India in terms of operating revenue in Fiscal 2024.
How to check Nephrocare Health Services IPO allotment at registar's website? Follow these few steps:
1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
2] Select ‘Nephrocare Health Services’ in the Select Company dropbox
3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN
4] Enter the details as per the option selected
5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’
Your Nephrocare Health Services IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Here are the few steps to check Nephrocare Health Services IPO allotment online on NSE:
- Head to the NSE website using this link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
- Select Equity & SME bids details
- Select company symbol from the dropdown - Nephrocare Health Services
- Enter PAN/Application Number
- Click on Submit
Follow these steps to check Nephrocare Health Services India IPO allotment on BSE:
1. Head to the BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
2. Select issue type as 'equity'
3. From the issue name dropdown, pick Nephrocare Health Services
4. Enter application number or PAN number
5. Select I am not a robot
6. Hit search
