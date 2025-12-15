Nephrocare Health Services IPO allotment LIVE: GMP jumps to highest yet — Check steps to track status on BSE, NSE

Nephrocare Health Services IPO allotment LIVE: Following the closure of the initial public offering (IPO) of dialysis services provider Nephrocare Health Services last week, investors are now looking ahead to its allotment status.

Nephrocare Health Services IPO allotment date is set as Monday, December 15.

Nephrocare Health Services IPO subscription

Nephrocare Health Services IPO was subscribed 13.96 times on the final day of bidding. The ₹871-crore issue received bids for 18.69 crore shares, against 1.34 crore shares on offer, according to data available on the NSE.

The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) saw strong demand, with subscriptions at 27.47 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 24.27 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed 2.31 times.

Nephrocare Health Services IPO details

Nephrocare Health Services IPO set a price band of ₹438–460 per share, valuing the company at over ₹4,600 crore at the upper end. The offer was available from December 10 to December 12.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹353.4 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.12 crore shares, valued at ₹517.6 crore, taking the total issue size to ₹871 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund the expansion of dialysis clinics in India ( ₹129.1 crore), repayment of debt ( ₹136 crore), with the remaining amount allocated for general corporate purposes.

Nephrocare Health Services IPO GMP

Nephrocare Health Services IPO GMP today jumped to the highest so far of ₹37. At the prevailing GMP, Nephrocare Health Services IPO listing price could be ₹497, a premium of 8% over the offer price.

The lowest GMP for the IPO is ₹0.00, while the highest GMP is ₹37, signalling an upward trend and a strong listing. The shares of the company will list on Wednesday, December 17.

The IPO is being managed by ICICI Securities, Ambit, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd as book-running lead managers.

Watch this space for all the LIVE updates on Nephrocare Health Services IPO allotment status