As NephroPlus expands abroad, scale turns into its toughest test yet

Double-edged sword

NephroPlus’ global play can be margin-accretive, Ventura’s Bolinjkar said, but only if it successfully handles the grind of expanding and integrating new markets. Investors should closely track overseas growth, Ebitda resilience, and collection levels in reimbursement-led geographies. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s PPP performance will be the real test of durability, he added. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.