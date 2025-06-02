Neptune Petrochemicals IPO allotment to be finalised today: Steps to check status & latest GMP

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO allotment status: Following the closure of Neptune Petrochemicals' initial public offering (IPO), investor focus has shifted to the allotment of shares, which is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 2.

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO, which was open for subscription from May 28 to May 30, received a decent demand. Although the trend in the grey market remains subdued.

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO allotment Investors looking to check the allotment status of Neptune Petrochemicals IPO can do so either on the website of the registrar or NSE.

Steps to check IPO allotment on registrar's website Since MUFG Intime India Private was the registrar to the IPO, investors can check the IPO allotment by following these few easy steps:

- Head to their website by clicking on this link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/

- Select 'public issue' among the three options, and a new page will open up

- From the dropdown, select the company name: Neptune Petrochemicals

- Select either PAN, Application number, Client ID or Account number

- Enter the details pertaining to the option selected

- Hit on 'Submit'

Steps to check IPO allotment on NSE's website To check the allotment status on NSE, follow these few steps:

- Visit NSE’s allotment status page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

- Select Equity & SME IPO bid details

- Choose the company name

- Enter PAN and application number details

- Click on 'Submit'

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO details The ₹73.20 crore SME IPO of Neptune Petrochemicals was entirely a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares.

Priced at ₹122 a piece, investors could apply for one lot of 1,000 shares and its multiples thereof. At the end of the three-day bidding process, the issue was booked 4.11 times, with the qualified institutional buyers portion subscribed 7.12 times and the non-institutional investors quota subscribed 2.91 times.

The company plans to use the funds raised for funding capital expenditure requirements towards the installation of additional plant, machinery and related infrastructure, and purchase of office, apart from funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Also Read | 3B Films IPO fully subscribed led by retail investors on the second bidding day

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for Neptune Petrochemicals IPO was nil. This means shares of Neptune Petrochemicals are trading at par to the IPO price and are likely to list at ₹122 on NSE SME. Neptune Petrochemicals IPO shares are expected to make their stock market debut on June 4.

Neptune Petrochemicals is involved in the manufacturing and trading of bitumen and bitumen-derived products. Its products are mainly used in road construction and industrial applications.