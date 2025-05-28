Neptune Petrochemicals IPO Day 1: Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO Day 1: Here is Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know for subscribing to the IPO that opened for subscription on Wednesday 28 May 2025

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO- Subscription status The IPO of Neptune Petrochemicals received 0.33 times subscriptions by 3.40 PM on May 28, 2025. The public offering had been subscribed to 0.00 times in the retail category, 0.21 times in the QIB category, and 1.25 times in the NII category.

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO; Subscription dates The subscription period for Neptune Petrochemicals' initial public offering (IPO) began on May 28, 2025, and it will end on May 30, 2025.

On Monday, June 2, 2025, the allotment for the Neptune Petrochemicals IPO is anticipated to be finalized.

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO- Size Neptune Petrochemicals IPO is a book building issue of ₹73.20 crores and involved fresh issue of60.00 lakh shares.

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO- Price Band The price range for Neptune Petrochemicals' IPO is ₹115 to ₹122 per share.

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO- Lot size and Subscription amount An application must have a minimum bid size of 1000 shares which is the lot size. Retail investors teherby must make a minimum investment of ₹1,15,000, taking into consideration the lot size and lower price band. However in case the oversubscription situation arises, it is advised that investors bid at the cutoff price band hence minimum investment is approximately ₹1,22,000.

For HNI, the minimum lot size investment is two lots (2,000 shares), or ₹2,44,000.

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO- Registrar and Lead managers MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the issue's registrar, and Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Neptune Petrochemicals IPO.

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO: Listing details The proposed listing date for Neptune Petrochemicals' initial public offering (IPO) is set for Wednesday, June 4, 2025, on the NSE SME.

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium Neptune Petrochemicals IPO Grey Market Premium or GMP stands at Nil . This means that the Neptune Petrochemicals shares are not commanding any premium in the grey market over the issue price price of ₹122 currently as per investorgain.com data. The same also implies that the market participants are not expecting any listing gains currently and expecting the listing of Neptune Petrochemicals shares at the issue price of ₹122.

