Netweb Technologies files DRHP for IPO, Seeks Rs257 crore

Netweb Technologies files DRHP for IPO, Seeks Rs257 crore3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 08:44 PM IST
The offer for sale included up to 2.86 million shares by Sanjay Lodha, up to 1.43 million shares by Navin Lodha, up to 1.43 million shares by Vivek Lodha, up to 1.43 million shares by Niraj Lodha, and up to 1.35 million shares by Ashoka Bajaj Automobiles
MUMBAI :
Delhi-based server makerNetweb Technologies India Ltd, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Initial Public Offering (IPO) that includes issue of new shares worth ₹257 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 8.5 million shares by Promoters, according to the DRHP.
