Netweb Technologies IPO: Finalisation of share allocation for the initial public offering (IPO) of Netweb Technologies can be announced any time today as the most likely date for Netweb Technologies IPO allotment date is 24th July 2023. After announcement of Netweb Technologies IPO allotment, bidders will be able to check their allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO. Meanwhile, ahead of the Netweb Technologies IPO allotment, grey market is signaling positive trends in regard to the book build issue. According to market observers, shares of Netweb Technologies are available at a premium of ₹368 per share in grey market today.

Netweb Technologies IPO GMP

Market observers said that Netweb Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹368, which is ₹8 higher from the GMP of the public issue on weekends. They said that grey market sentiment has risen despite weakness on Dalal Street, which speaks volume about the public offer strength in the unlisted stock market. They went on to add that Netweb Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹368, which means grey market is expecting that Netweb Technologies IPO listing price would be around ₹868 ( ₹500 + ₹368), which is around 75 per cent higher from Netweb Technologies IPO price band of ₹475 to ₹500 per equity share.

Netweb Technologies IPO allotment status links

After announcement of share allocation, a bidder can check one's application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of Link Intime. For more convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html.

Netweb Technologies IPO allotment status check BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Netweb Technologies IPO;

3] Enter Netweb Technologies IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Netweb Technologies IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Netweb Technologies IPO allotment status check Linkintime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Netweb Technologies IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Netweb Technologies IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

