Netweb Technologies IPO allotment date today. GMP, how to check status online

Netweb Technologies IPO: Finalisation of share allocation for the initial public offering (IPO) of Netweb Technologies can be announced any time today as the most likely date for Netweb Technologies IPO allotment date is 24th July 2023. After announcement of Netweb Technologies IPO allotment, bidders will be able to check their allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO. Meanwhile, ahead of the Netweb Technologies IPO allotment, grey market is signaling positive trends in regard to the book build issue. According to market observers, shares of Netweb Technologies are available at a premium of ₹368 per share in grey market today.

