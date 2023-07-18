Netweb Technologies IPO Day 2: Issue booked over 4 times so far; Check GMP, subscription status, other details3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Netweb Technologies IPO has been subscribed 5.84 times in the retail category and 8.38 times in the Non-institutional Investors (NII) category so far.
Netweb Technologies IPO subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Netweb Technologies India has received robust demand so far on July 18, the second day of the bidding process.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×