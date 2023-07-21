Netweb Technologies IPO: GMP jumps ahead of share allotment date2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Netweb Technologies IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹380 in grey market today
Netweb Technologies IPO: After closure of bidding for the book build issue, all eyes are set on Netweb Technologies IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 24th July 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. In three days of bidding from 17th to 19th July 2023, Netweb Technologies IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue got strong response from the investors. The public offer got subscribed 90.36 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 19.15 times. After this strong subscription status, grey market has also gone bullish on the public issue. According to market observers, shares of Netweb Technologies are available at a premium of ₹380 in grey market today.
