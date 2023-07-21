Netweb Technologies IPO: GMP jumps ahead of share allotment date

Netweb Technologies IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Netweb Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹380, which is ₹20 higher from its Thursday GMP of ₹360. They said that two reasons can be attributed to this rise in grey market sentiments. First and foremost positive stock market trend and second is strong response given by the investors. The QIB portion of the public issue got subscribed 228.91 times. Market observers said that Indian stock market has been climbing to record highs on a regular basis and in this participatory rally primary market has got its momentum going. After strong listing of ideaFroge, Senco Gold and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shares, IPO market has also gone highly bullish like secondary market.