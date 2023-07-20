The allotment of shares for Netweb Technologies India Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to take place on Monday, 24 July.

Investors who have subscribed to the issue can check the allotment status by entering their PAN or IPO allocation number on the website of the registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar to the offer. The registrar's website also publishes the 'basis of allotment document'.

The total number of shares allotted to an investor in an issue can be found in the 'IPO allotment status'. The third-party website also allows investors to verify the status.

The public issue that opened for subscription on Monday, 17 July closed on Wednesday, 19 July.

Non Institutional Investors(NIIS), employees, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) enthusiastically responded to the issue on the final day of subscription, followed by retail investors. The issue was subscribed over 90 times.

Retail investors portion was subscribed 19.15 times, employee portion was subscribed 53.13 times, NIIs portion was subscribed 81.81 times, and QIBs portion was subscribed 228.91 times.

On Day 2, the Netweb IPO was subscribed by 9.14 times and on Day 1 the Netweb IPO was subscribed 2.33 times.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, 25 July for individuals not given shares.

Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday, 26 July.

The shares of Netweb Technologies India IPO will be listed on the bourses on Thursday, 27 July.

How to check IPO allotment status on registrar portal?

Step 1

Visit Link Inktime official website - https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html

Step 2

Select Netweb Technologies India IPO

Step 3

Enter PAN details or Application no. or DP client ID

Step 4

Click on ‘Search’ option

Step 5

You can check Netweb Technologies India IPO allotment status of your application.

How to check IPO allotment status via BSE?

Step 1

Visit BSE's official website - https://www.bseindia.com/

Step 2

In the menu bar, select 'Investors', and a new page will load.

Step 3

Next, move the pointer to the menu's 'Investor Services' section and choose 'Status of issue application'.

Step 4

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 5

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 6

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 7

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check IPO allotment status via NSE ?

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- https://www.nseindia.com/

Step 2

Go to the 'invest' section on the main page, and click on 'check trade/bids'.

Step 3

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 4

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 5

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Netweb IPO GMP details:

The Netweb IPO GMP or grey market premium is +381. This indicates that the shares of Netweb IPO were trading at a premium of ₹381 in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Netweb IPO share is ₹881 apiece, which is 76.20% higher than the IPO price of ₹500.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

BSE More Information

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test