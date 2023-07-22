Netweb Technologies IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Netweb Technologies IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹360 apiece in grey market today
Netweb Technologies IPO: After strong response by investors to the initial public offering (IPO) of Netweb Technologies India Ltd, investors are eagerly waiting for the Netweb Technologies IPO allotment date, which is likely on 24th July 2023, i.e. on Monday next week. In three days bidding from 17th to 19th July 2023, Netweb Technologies IPO subscription suggests that the public issue received strong response from investors in all categories. The book build issue got subscribed 90.36 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 19.15 times. Grey market is also signaling strong listing premium for investors. According to market observers, shares of Netweb Technologies are available at a premium of ₹360 in grey market today.
