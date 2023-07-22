Netweb Technologies IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Netweb Technologies IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Netweb Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹360, which is ₹20 lower from its Friday GMP of ₹380. However, they maintained that despite big dip in the Indian stock market, this dip in GMP should not be a worry for bidders. They listed out two reasons that are enough for being bullish on the public issue — first and foremost overall positive stock market trend and second is strong response given by the investors. The QIB portion of the public issue got subscribed 228.91 times. Market observers said that Indian stock market has been climbing to record highs on a regular basis and in this participatory rally primary market has got its momentum going. After strong listing of ideaFroge, Senco Gold and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shares, IPO market has also gone highly bullish like secondary market.