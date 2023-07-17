Netweb Technologies IPO opens today; Check GMP, other details here. Should you apply?3 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Netweb Technologies IPO price band has been fixed at ₹475-500 per share. Most analysts have assigned a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the Netweb Technologies IPO given its business potential, earnings growth and reasonable valuations.
Netweb Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of computing solutions provider Netweb Technologies India opens for public subscription on July 17. The IPO will remain open for a 3-day subscription and will close on July 19.
