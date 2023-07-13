Netweb Technologies IPO: Price band fixed at ₹475-500 per share; Check details here2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:39 AM IST
Netweb Technologies IPO, which will remain open till July 19, consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹206 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 85 lakh shares by its existing promoters and shareholders.
The initial public offering (IPO) of computing solutions provider Netweb Technologies India will hit the street on July 17. The company has announced the price band for its upcoming public issue of ₹475-500 per share.
