Netweb Technologies share price opens at 89.4% premium; details here2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Netweb Technologies IPO listed at a premium of 89.4% on the NSE and 88.5% on the BSE. The IPO was subscribed 90.36 times on the final day of subscription.
Netweb Technologies IPO: Netweb Technologies share price listed on the bourses at a premium on Thursday. On the NSE, Netweb Technologies stock price was listed at ₹947 per share, 89.4 percent higher than the issue price, and on the BSE, the Netweb Technologies shares were listed at ₹942.50 per share.
