Netweb Technologies IPO: Netweb Technologies share price listed on the bourses at a premium on Thursday. On the NSE, Netweb Technologies stock price was listed at ₹947 per share, 89.4 percent higher than the issue price, and on the BSE, the Netweb Technologies shares were listed at ₹942.50 per share.

Netweb Technologies IPO opened for subscription on Monday, July 17, and ended on Wednesday, July 19. The company has fixed the price band at ₹475 to ₹500 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.

"The strong listing was in line with expectations, as the company has a strong track record of growth and its financial performance has been improving in recent years. Netweb Technologies is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the high-end computing market in India, as it has a strong focus on the niche business segment of high-end computing solutions.

After listing at such a level, we will suggest to hold as of now with a Stoploss at around 850. However, aggressive investors can still choose to buy during any subsequent dip," said Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Netweb Technologies GMP today or grey market premium is +394, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Qualified institutional buyers were entitled to 50% of the offer size, high net worth individuals to 15% of the offer size, and retail investors to 35% of the offer size.

On Day 3, Netweb Technologies subscription status was 90.36 times, non Institutional Investors(NIIS), employees, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) enthusiastically responded to the issue on the final day of subscription, followed by retail investors.

Netweb Technologies subscription status on day 2 was 9.14 times and on day 1 it was subscribed 2.33 times.

Retail investors portion was subscribed 19.15 times, employee portion was subscribed 53.13 times, NIIs portion was subscribed 81.81 times, and QIBs portion was subscribed 228.91 times.

Netweb Technologies IPO collected ₹189.01 crore from anchor investors on Friday, July 14.

Among the investors who made investments in the company through the anchor book were Nomura Funds, Goldman Sachs Funds, Eastspring Investments India Fund, Motilal Oswal MF, Franklin Templeton, Nippon Life India Trusteee, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Axis Mutual Fund, and Whiteoak Capital.

Netweb Technologies IPO intends to raise ₹631 crore through an offering that consists of a fresh issuance of shares for ₹206 crore and a promoters' offer to sell shares for ₹425 each.

Netweb Technologies plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay for the following items, such as the civil construction costs for the building housing the surface mount technology (SMT) line, interior development, and the purchase of machinery and equipment for the new SMT production line (SMT Line).

Funding of long-term working capital needs, prepayment or payback, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings, and general corporate objectives.

The book running lead managers of the public offering are Equirus Capital Private Ltd, and IIFL Securites Ltd, whereas the registrar to the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

