Netweb Technologies to launch initial public offering on 17 July; 10 key pointers here3 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:16 PM IST
India's leading high-end computing solutions provider, Netweb Technologies, is set to launch its IPO on July 17. The IPO will consist of fresh issues worth ₹206 crore and an offer for sale of up to 85 lakh equity shares.
Leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider in India, Netweb Technologies is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on July 17. The IPO will be open for a 3-day subscription and will close on July 19. Post the public offer, the company will list its proposed equity shares on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×