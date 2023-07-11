IPO size: The IPO consists of fresh issues worth ₹206 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 85 lakh equity shares. It needs to be noted that as per the red herring prospectus, the company said, in consultation with the BRLMs, undertook a Pre-IPO Placement of 1,020,000 equity shares at an issue price of ₹500 per equity share (including a premium of ₹ 498 per equity share) aggregating ₹ 51 crore (Pre-IPO Placement). Hence, the size of the fresh issue is reduced by ₹51 crore from the earlier ₹257 crore.

