New IPO listings share price: Premium or discount? Moneyview vs A-One Steels India - Winner is? What should investors do

New listings today: Two mainboard IPOs - Moneyview and A-One Steels India made their stock market debut on Thursday, 1 October.

Moneyview IPO listing Moneyview share price made a blockbuster debut on the stock exchanges on October 1.

The stock listed at ₹55 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking a 61.76% premium over its IPO issue price of ₹34 per share. On the BSE, Moneyview shares opened at ₹55.61 apiece, translating into a 63.56% premium to the issue price.

Moneyview shares jumped over 12% from its opening price to touch an intraday high of ₹62 per share, after strong listing.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services recommended long-term investors to continue to track the company’s underlying digital lending and financial services business, supported by increasing adoption of digital credit and its expanding financial product offerings.

“Rather than focusing only on today’s listing performance, investors may monitor quarterly revenue growth, loan disbursals, managed AUM, margins, asset quality and operating cash flow,” Singh said.

The listing of Moneyview IPO exceeded the market expectations as the GMP signalled an estimated listing price of ₹48.6.

The Moneyview IPO was subscribed 98.46 times overall, against the 23.25 crore shares available for subscription. The retail investor portion was subscribed 19.57 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category received bids 115.41 times the 5.02 crore shares reserved for the segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion saw the strongest demand, with subscription reaching 227.45 times against the 6.50 crore shares on offer.

The ₹1,091.68 crore Moneyview IPO consisted a fresh issue of 22.06 crore shares worth ₹750 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.05 crore shares amounting to ₹341.68 crore.

A-One Steels India IPO listing A-One Steels India share price made a strong listing on the BSE and NSE on Thursday. The stock debuted at ₹462 on the BSE, marking a 14.07% premium over its IPO issue price of ₹405. On the NSE, the shares opened at ₹455, representing a 12.35% premium to the issue price.

A-One Steels India shares fell over 7.11% from its opening price after listing, touching an intraday low of ₹430.10 per share.

On the A-One Steels India share price outlook, Singh said that the stock could attract greater market attention if upcoming results show sustained revenue growth, margins, higher capacity utilisation and stronger operating cash flow.

“In the near-term, investors may focus on the company’s ability to sustain revenue growth and effectively utilize its manufacturing capacity across its broad steel product suite,” he added.

The listing of A-One Steels India shares also exceeded the market expectations. The GMP of A-One Steels India IPO was ₹47, signalling an estimated listing price of ₹452.

The A-One Steels IPO also attracted strong investor demand, with the issue subscribed 11.61 times overall against 73.84 lakh shares on offer, NSE data showed. The retail portion was subscribed 8.64 times against 36.63 lakh shares reserved for the category. The NII segment received bids 24.51 times the 15.70 lakh shares available, while the QIB portion was subscribed 7.30 times against the 20.93 lakh shares reserved for institutional investors.

The ₹405 crore public issue is a book-built IPO comprised a fresh issue of 87.65 lakh shares worth ₹355 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.35 lakh shares amounting to ₹50 crore.