New Sebi chairperson was turning point for NSE IPO: Ashishkumar Chauhan

The appointment of a new Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson marked a turning point in the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd's (NSE's) decade-long path to an initial public offering, chief executive Ashishkumar Chauhan told Mint after the company's stock debuted in Mumbai on Thursday.
Chauhan, who took charge of the exchange around four and a half years ago, said the capital markets regulator established a constructive dialogue to resolve regulatory inquiries and settle pending court cases.