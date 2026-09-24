New Sebi chairperson was turning point for NSE IPO: Ashishkumar Chauhan

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read24 Sep 2026, 05:20 PM IST
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NSE first filed its IPO papers in 2016, after which it was caught up in the co-location scandal and was accused of giving select brokers unfair access to its servers. (Bloomberg)
Summary
Sebi established a constructive dialogue to resolve regulatory inquiries and settle pending court cases, says CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan

The appointment of a new Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson marked a turning point in the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd's (NSE's) decade-long path to an initial public offering, chief executive Ashishkumar Chauhan told Mint after the company's stock debuted in Mumbai on Thursday.

Chauhan, who took charge of the exchange around four and a half years ago, said the capital markets regulator established a constructive dialogue to resolve regulatory inquiries and settle pending court cases.

​"Largely, the turning point for NSE's IPO has been the appointment of Sebi's new chairperson. He looked at our listing plan constructively and ensured that all the issues which Sebi thought were important before giving us approval were raised with us, and we could provide solutions," Chauhan said.

Also Read | NSE IPO may see modest debut despite strong institutional demand

Tuhin Kanta Pandey took charge as Sebi's chairman in March 2025 after Madhabi Puri Buch. Under Buch's administration, Sebi withheld clearance of NSE's IPO due to unresolved systemic risks and regulatory investigations.

NSE first filed its IPO papers in 2016, after which it was caught up in the co-location scandal and was accused of giving select brokers unfair access to its servers. As the case dragged on, the IPO was shelved amid a leadership overhaul.

In January 2026, under the new management, NSE reached a 1,300 crore settlement with Sebi and received the go-ahead to refile its papers.

Shares of NSE made a flat debut on Dalal Street, delivering a listing premium of 15 to share allottees. The NSE share price opened at 1,800 but gained momentum, touching an intraday high of 1,845 within a few minutes of listing. The stock closed on the first day of trade at 1,817 apiece on BSE.

Also Read | NSE IPO looks cheap at ₹1,785 a share. Here’s the catch

No change in regulatory duties

However, becoming a publicly traded entity will not alter the exchange's daily operations or regulatory duties, Chauhan told Mint.

​"Being a listed company operationally does not really change a lot," he said. “In a way, you become more responsive, you try to think about what feedback is coming. But in any business, including ours, it is important to worry about the long term more than only the short term.”

​Addressing the balance between shareholder demands for quarterly revenue growth and the statutory obligations of a frontline market regulator, Chauhan said executive management remains focused on cost controls and long-term execution rather than short-term trading cycles.

While transaction revenue fluctuates with broader market participation and trading volumes, Chauhan said regulatory measures in the derivatives market will not slow participation. “People think the market will slow down, but it historically never does,” he said while addressing the media. “India has a huge runway of new retail investors,” he added.

​On the question of revenue risk stemming from retail participation in equity derivatives, Chauhan said weekly options account for only 42% of the exchange's total transaction revenue. The remainder of transaction income is distributed across monthly options and futures contracts, providing product diversification across derivatives segments.

Also Read | NSE IPO shrinks as Morgan Stanley, other investors cut stake sales

​"It is weekly options where NSE has around 42% revenue coming out. The remaining are in the monthly side on futures and options. So in a way, we have been able to diversify quite a lot."

The NSE IPO, initially reported as India's largest-ever, was originally planned to raise around 30,000 crore by selling a 6% stake (149 million shares). The issue size was later cut to about 5.1% stake (126.4 million shares) after the valuation was reduced, and the IPO raise was subsequently reduced to 23,000 crore after investors pulled back, making it smaller than the country's largest public listing—Hyundai Motor India's 27,000-crore debut in 2025.

About the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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