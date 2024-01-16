New Swan Multitech IPO allotment to be finalised today; GMP rises, steps to check New Swan IPO allotment status
New Swan Multitech IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, January 16). Investors can check the allotment status on the registrar portal.
