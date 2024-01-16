New Swan Multitech IPO allotment date: New Swan Multitech IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, January 16). The investors who applied for the issue can check the New Swan Multitech IPO allotment status on the New Swan IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Wednesday, January 17, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will commence as soon as the allotment is finalised.

New Swan Multitech IPO listing date is fixed for Thursday, January 18 on BSE SME.

If you have applied for the New Swan Multitech IPO, you can do a New Swan Multitech IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can do an online New Swan Multitech IPO allotment status check to find out the status of your application for the New Swan IPO - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- New Swan Multitech IPO allotment link

Step 2

Select "New Swan Multitech IPO" in company name section.

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

Your New Swan Multitech IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

New Swan Multitech IPO subscription status

New Swan Multitech IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, January 11, and closed on Monday, January 15.

New Swan Multitech IPO subscription status is 384.26 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 388.23 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 739.72 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com. Qualified Institutions Buyers (QIBs) portion is booked 110.69 times.

The company has received bids for 1,28,03,40,000 shares against 1,410,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

New Swan Multitech IPO subscription status was 52.36 times on day 1, and the offer was subscribed 59.36 times on day 2.

New Swan Multitech IPO GMP today

New Swan Multitech IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +60, similar to the previous session. This indicates New Swan Multitech share price were trading at a premium of ₹60 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of New Swan Multitech share price was indicated at ₹126 apiece, which is 90.91% higher than the IPO price of ₹66.

Based on last 21 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹60, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

