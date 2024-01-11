New Swan Multitech IPO: Issue oversubscribed on day 1 on strong retail, NII interest; GMP steady
New Swan Multitech IPO has opened for subscription today (Thursday, January 11), and will close on Monday, January 15. New Swan Multitech IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹62 to ₹66 apiece, as per primary market expert. New Swan Multitech IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Considering that the minimum lot size for an application is 2000 shares, retail investors must contribute a minimum of ₹1.32 lakh. The minimum bidding amount for HNIs is two lots, or 4,000 shares, with a maximum investment of ₹2.64 lakh.
