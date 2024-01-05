New Swan Multitech IPO opens next week, price band set at ₹62-66 apiece
New Swan Multitech IPO price band set at ₹62-66 per share, subscription open from January 11 to January 15.
New Swan Multitech IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹62 to ₹66 apiece, as per primary market expert. New Swan Multitech IPO will open for subscription Thursday, January 11, and will close on Monday, January 15. New Swan Multitech IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.
