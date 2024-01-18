New Swan Multitech shares list with 90% premium at ₹125.40 on BSE SME
New Swan Multitech shares extended gains and were locked at 5% upper circuit at ₹131.67 apiece. At this price, New Swan Multitech doubled IPO investors’ money.
New Swan Multitech IPO Listing: New Swan Multitech shares made a stellar stock market debut on Thursday as the stock was listed at a 90% premium to the IPO price. New Swan Multitech share price opened at ₹125.40 as compared to the issue price of ₹66 on the BSE SME.
