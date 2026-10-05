New-age firms seek to reallocate IPO proceeds for better returns

Mumbai: Newly listed new-age companies are changing how they deploy initial public offering (IPO) proceeds, seeking higher-yielding growth opportunities as execution delays extend planned timelines.
At least four new-age firms listed since mid-2025 are considering realigning ₹500-700 crore of proceeds from their primary issues, according to multiple industry executives Mint spoke to.
“Instead of leaving IPO proceeds idle in low-yielding deposits, we are opting to revise the deployment plans through a shareholder approval,” an executive from one of the companies said on condition of anonymity. “Proxy advisory firms and minority (shareholder) groups may raise questions, so the delta of pivoting towards higher-return projects needs to be clearly established.”