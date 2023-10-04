NewJaisa Technologies IPO allotment status: NewJaisa Technologies IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check the NewJaisa IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Tentative NewJaisa Technologies IPO listing date is Monday, October 9. The company seems to have switched to T+3 norms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

If you have applied for the NewJaisa IPO, you can check your NewJaisa IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can check the NewJaisa Technologies IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2 Select "NewJaisa Technologies IPO" in company name section. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

Your NewJaisa IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NewJaisa Technologies IPO details A fresh issue of 8,496,000 equity shares totalling ₹39.93 crore makes up the NewJaisa IPO issue and there's no offer for sale (OFS) component. Vishesh Handa and Mukunda Raghavendra are the company's promoters.

As on the date of RHP (September 16), the promoters collectively hold 1,78,56,000 equity shares constituting 53.69% of the post-issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay for general corporate expenses, working capital needs, technology development, brand and marketing initiatives, plant, machinery, and equipment purchases, as well as facility expansion and renovations.

NewJaisa IPO GMP today NewJaisa Technologies IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +3. This indicates NewJaisa share price were trading at a premium of ₹3 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the NewJaisa Technologies IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of NewJaisa share price is ₹50 apiece, which is 6.38% higher than the IPO price of ₹47.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!