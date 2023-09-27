NewJaisa Technologies IPO closes today: Check GMP, subscription status, other key details
NewJaisa Technologies IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 25, and will close today (Wednesday, September 27). NewJaisa IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹44 to ₹47 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each. NewJaisa IPO lot size is 3000 equity shares and in multiples of 3000 equity shares thereafter.
