NewJaisa Technologies IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details to know2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 01:08 PM IST
NewJaisa Technologies IPO opens with a price band of ₹44-47 per share and a lot size of 3000 equity shares. The subscription status on day 1 is 11%, so far.
NewJaisa Technologies IPO opened for subscription today Monday, September 25, and will close on Wednesday, September 27. NewJaisa IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹44 to ₹47 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each. NewJaisa IPO lot size is 3000 equity shares and in multiples of 3000 equity shares thereafter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started