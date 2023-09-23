Newjaisa Technologies IPO opens next week. GMP, other details about SME issue2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Newjaisa Technologies IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹5 in grey market today, say market observers
Newjaisa Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Newjaisa Technologies Limited is going to hit primary market on 25th September 2023 o.e. on Monday next week. The book build issue has been priced at ₹44 to ₹47 per equity share and it will remain open for bidding till 27th September 2023. The public offer is proposed fir listing on NSE SME exchange and the company aims to raise ₹39.93 crore from its fresh issue offer. Newjaisa Technologies shares are also available for trade in unlisted stock market. According to market observers, Newjaisa Technologies shares are available at a premium of ₹5 in grey market today.
