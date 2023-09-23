Newjaisa Technologies IPO opens next week. GMP, other details about SME issue

Newjaisa Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Newjaisa Technologies Limited is going to hit primary market on 25th September 2023 o.e. on Monday next week. The book build issue has been priced at ₹44 to ₹47 per equity share and it will remain open for bidding till 27th September 2023. The public offer is proposed fir listing on NSE SME exchange and the company aims to raise ₹39.93 crore from its fresh issue offer. Newjaisa Technologies shares are also available for trade in unlisted stock market. According to market observers, Newjaisa Technologies shares are available at a premium of ₹5 in grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for Expansion of refurbishment facility and purchase of plant, machinerytechnology development and equipment, Investment in , Branding & Marketing, Funding Working , Repayment of Bank facilities and General Corporate purposes.

"We aim to provide budget-friendly, environmentally friendly IT products through top-notch refurbished electronics, primarily for the Indian market, serving customers nationwide via online platforms," said Vishesh Handa, Chairman and Managing Director of NewJaisa Technologies Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Important Newjaisa Technologies IPO details Here we listing out important details in regard to the NSE SME IPO:

1] Newjaisa Technologies IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹5 in grey market today, say market observers.

2] Newjaisa Technologies IPO price: The SME company has fixed price band of the book build issue at ₹44 to ₹47 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Newjaisa Technologies IPO date: The public issue will open on 25th September 2023 and it will remain open for subscribers till 27th September 2023.

4] Newjaisa Technologies IPO size: The SME company aims to raise ₹39.93 crore from its public offer through issuance of fresh 8,496,000 shares.

5] Newjaisa Technologies IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the book build issue will comprise 3000 company shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6] Newjaisa Technologies IPO investment limit: A retail investor would require at least ₹1.41 lakh ( ₹47 x 3000) to apply for the IPO.

7] Newjaisa Technologies IPO allotment date: Finalisation of share allotment is most likely on 4th October 2023.

8] Newjaisa Technologies IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9] Newjaisa Technologies IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.

10] Newjaisa Technologies IPO listing date: Most likely date for share listing is 9th October 2023.

