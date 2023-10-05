NewJaisa Technologies share price opens at 51% premium at 71 on NSE SME

NewJaisa Technologies IPO listing date: NewJaisa Technologies shares made a positive debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, NewJaisa Technologies share price today was listed at ₹71 per share, 51% higher than the issue price of ₹47. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NewJaisa IPO price band was set in the range of ₹44 to ₹47 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each. NewJaisa IPO lot size was 3000 equity shares and in multiples of 3000 equity shares thereafter. NewJaisa Technologies IPO opened for subscription on Monday, September 25, and closed on Wednesday, September 27.

The floor price was ₹44 per equity share which is 8.8 times of the face value and the cap price was ₹47 per equity share, which is 9.4 times of the face value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

NewJaisa Technologies IPO details A fresh issue of 8,496,000 equity shares totalling ₹39.93 crore makes up the NewJaisa IPO issue and there's no offer for sale (OFS) component. Vishesh Handa and Mukunda Raghavendra are the company's promoters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As on the date of RHP (September 16), the promoters collectively hold 1,78,56,000 equity shares constituting 53.69% of the post-issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay for general corporate expenses, working capital needs, technology development, brand and marketing initiatives, plant, machinery, and equipment purchases, as well as facility expansion and renovations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NewJaisa Technologies IPO GMP today NewJaisa IPO GMP today or grey market premium on Tuesday is +5. This indicates NewJaisa share price were trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market on Thursday, according to ipowatch.in

Considering the upper end of the NewJaisa Technologies IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of NewJaisa share price is ₹52 apiece, which is 10.6% higher than the IPO price of ₹47. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!