Nexus Select Trust's ₹3,200 cr REIT IPO to open on May 91 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 01:34 PM IST
The IPO's total size of the public issue is ₹3,200 crore, which consists of ₹1,400 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹1,800 crore.
Global investment firm Blackstone- backed Nexus Select Trust's initial public offer will open on May 9 to raise up to ₹3,200 crore. It will be available for subscription till May 11.
